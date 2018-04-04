APC Governors, NWC in Closed-door Meeting

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

All Progressives Congress governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee led by it’s National Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, are currently meeting at the party secretariat in Abuja.

Seven of the governors elected on the platform of the party led by the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, went into a closed-door meeting with the party officers Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting is expected to consider the interim report of the 10-man technical committee set up by the NWC to help find solution to issues surrounding the tenure of party officers‎ at all levels.

President Muhammadu Buhari had at the March 27 National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja called for withdrawal of the extension of the tenure of the NWC and state executive councils of the party. He said such extension violated both the Nigerian constitution and that of the party.

The extension was granted by the NEC on February 27.

Following a meeting with the President at the State House on Tuesday and another meeting with him on Wednesday, the governors resolved to align with the President’s position that the stipulation of the party’s constitution on elections should be upheld.

The governors will convey their resolution that congresses should be held to elect party officers at all levels to the NWC during the meeting.