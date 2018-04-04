APC Decimated in Rivers, Says Wike’s Aide

29 prominent APC stalwarts to return to PDP

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Special Adviser to Rivers Governor on Political Matters and Strategy, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been conquered in Rivers State as 29 prominent stalwarts of the party would soon return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Emeh said the fortunes of the APC in the state were daily being depleted as members of the opposition party were recognising the achievements of Governor Nyesom Wike, in the development of the state.

He commended the lawmaker representing Tai Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Mathew Dike, for dumping the APC for the PDP.

He said: “What you may consider the highest at the moment is the defection of an APC member in Tai because he is a member of the House of Assembly. There are more viable and utility politicians who have decamped to the PDP before this time. We welcome the young man who had come back to his home because all of us started with PDP.

“There is still a group of high profile APC members; I can tell you for free, that there is a group of APC members, about 29 of them who are working to return back to the party. We are working on it and we believe that in no distance time, such persons will return back to the party.

“The governor has shown that the political landscape is big enough to accommodate everybody on the platform of PDP. It has now become obvious that there is no alternative to Wike in Rivers State. So why do anybody, who wants to play politics, waste precious time, in following a chunk of people that have no direction.”

Emeh who dumped the APC for the PDP in 2017, said he returned to the ruling party in the state with 8,740 members of the APC, who cut across the 23 local government areas in the state.

The governor’s aide said: “I know the day I celebrated my return to the PDP, I came with over 8,740 persons and these persons have been received here over time before the PDP leadership, particularly the governor felt that he had read a lot about people who were leaving the APC through my house since after I made it open that I am no longer in the APC.

“The governor said can’t we bring these persons together and we did. 8,740 persons decamped on that day, we have the list. We don’t speak about, these ones, from the local government area where they came from, they put their names, their wards, their local government area and their telephone numbers so we can reach them at any time.

“Since after that time, it has been defection galore from one local government area to another and from one category to the other.”

Describing 2019 governorship election as fait accompli for the PDP, Emeh, who is a one-time Commissioner for Transport, said Governor Nyesom Wike is prepared to run for a second term in office.

He said: “I have told people severally that there is no alternative to Wike. So if we don’t have alternative to Wike, you can by extrapolation, say that 2019 is fait accompli for PDP under the leadership of Wike.

“Wike has prepared himself for future elections in the state and what you will expect from a man who has prepared himself for an examination is a result. Some people may expect a pass but at least he has worked himself to earn distinction.”