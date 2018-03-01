House Passes Vote of No Confidence on Fayemi, Bwari

By James Emejo in Abuja

The House of Representatives Thursday unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, as well as the Minister of State for Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, for alleged contempt of the lower chamber after both failed to turn up for a sectoral debate on the steel sector.

The debate, which was organised by the House, has a special focus on the steel sector, particularly on how to revive the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

As at the time of filing this report, the debate had already commenced in the absence of the ministers as well as the Sole Administrator of the Steel Plant.

The lawmakers regarded their absence as contempt of the House and a calculated attempt on the part of the executive to sabotage the ongoing legislative intervention to revive the steel plant which had been abandoned by previous administrations.

And some members have further suggested the arrest of the ministers, though this had not been put to vote.

Details later…