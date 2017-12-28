Canon Launches Global PR Campaign, Printers

Emma Okonji

Canon has launched its global PR campaign tagged: ‘Live for the story’, and the campaign will last for six months.

Canon is targeting five filmmakers and asking them to draft a 50 word creative narrative that demonstrates how they choose to “Live for the story’.

This exercise will hold in Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria, and the winner in each country will produce a 60 second film around the narrative, ‘Live for the story’.

The deadline for submitting the 60 second film from each country is Dec. 31st. The selected short film from each country will be uploaded on Canon’s official Facebook page for fans to vote on which film they like the most.

The filmmaker who gets the most ‘likes’ from the fans will be awarded the camera to keep for good.

A canon panel to judge the filmmakers will hold between January 14th -16th 2018.

In a bid to deepen its commitment in Nigeria and other African countries, Canon has unveiled four printers – the PIXMA G1400, PIXMA G2400, PIXMA G3400, and the new PIXMA G4400 for the Nigerian market. The printers are poised to expand the brand’s G-series printer range and help customers manage printing cost effectively.

All the printers will feature Canon’s brand new genuine Continuous Ink Supply System (CISS) and utilise refillable ink tanks capable of printing up to 7,000 colour and 6,000 black pages from a single set of ink bottles.

The PIXMA G1400 is a single function printer, while the PIXMA G2400 and PIXMA G3400 are all-in-one printers offering print, scan and copy functionalities. The G4400, is a Wi-Fi enabled 4-in-1 multifunction printer with 20-sheet Automatic Document Feeder, allowing users to copy, faxand scan large documents quickly and with ease.

Speaking about the new printers, Sales and Marketing Director B2C, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), Somesh Adukia, said: “The demand for cost effective all-in-one office inkjet printers has significantly increased in Nigeria for offices where high yield printing is the norm, or home users who enjoy printing all their best photographs. These printers offer genuine value and low cost printing, with an unrivalled page number output for ultimate productivity. We are happy to cater to this growing segment and take forward Canon’s vision of providing cutting-edge technology to business and home-office users.”

Each printer incorporates a durable fine print head system for high quality prints at fast speeds,as well as technology that stops air penetrating the ink feeding tubes, ensuring reliability and stability when printing in high volumes. For prints with high levels of detail the 2pl, 4800x1200dpiprint engine offers smooth gradations and fine detail, perfect for intricate documents or high-quality photographs. Each model in the range also prints borderless 4 x 6” photos in as little as 60seconds.

The new compact refillable ink tank models combine an aesthetic design and ease of use. The four high-yield, front facing ink tanks are immediately visible, making it simple and fast to check ink levels, while the uniquely designed ink bottles make topping up a quick and mess-free task.

For connected printing the PIXMA G3400 is Wi-Fi enabled and offers printing without wires from a PC as well as smartphones or tablets, with full compatibility with Canon’s new PRINT app. Cloud printing lets you send documents and photos to print from anywhere in the world, and remotely print from popular services including Instagram, Google Drive, Facebook, Dropbox and Flickr. For truly creative photo printing the PIXMA G3400 is also compatible with Canon’s Easy-PhotoPrint+. Accessible from tablets or a web browser, the software accessesyour photos and lets you edit them before printing creative projects such as greeting cards or calendars.

The new printers all come with Canon’s My Image Garden software, which includes a range of applications including creative park, helping users print a variety personalised creations including cards, crafts and even high-detail paper arts.