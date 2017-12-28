Airtel Opens Nomination for Season 4

Emma Okonji

Airtel Nigeria is calling for nomination for its ground-breaking CSR initiative, Airtel Touching Lives Season 4.

According to the telco, people could nominate individuals, communities and groups by dialling 367 or sending an SMS to the short code – 367 before the nomination window closes on 5th of January, 2018.

Airtel Nigeria recently launched the fourth edition of its flagship CSR initiative, Touching Lives, designed to uplift the downtrodden and offer practical support to indigent Nigerians across the country.

Speaking at the press launch of the initiative, in Lagos recently, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, said the company is committed to helping the less privileged in the society.

“While the Government and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) cannot do it all, we have a responsibility to contribute our quota in making Nigeria a better place.

“As we commence the fourth edition, we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to nominate causes and persons who require help. The process is simple; once you nominate an individual or cause, our team will review and assess the situation and determine if a follow-up visit will be required”, Ogunsanya said.

“Nominations are open to everyone via the 367 Shortcode. Also emails can be sent to touchinglives@ng.airtel.com

“Together, we all can make our society a better place if we join hands and collaborate to uplift the downtrodden around us”, he stated.

Previous seasons of Airtel Touching Lives have not only addressed a wide spectrum of issues but also strived to inculcate in Nigerians the spirit of giving in order to contribute to the wellbeing of their fellow Nigerians.

One of the memorable episodes in Season 3 was the story of Olusegun Aina family, who recently gave birth to a set of twins (a boy and a girl) after losing three children to an inferno and rendered homeless. Airtel built and donated a multi-million Naira, ultra-modern 2-bedroom apartment to the family and also paid for all outstanding medical bills incurred while undergoing treatment of injuries sustained in the fire. Other highlights of the last edition also include the donation of laptops, digital voice recorder and other gadgets to Bethesda Home and School for the blind; procurement of prosthetic leg for Emmanuel Onyeka and Scholarship for his University education. A 9-year-old cancer patient, Pillar Egona also received N3m for her chemotherapy treatment.