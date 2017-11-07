World Toilet Day: Public Conveniences â€ŽNot Accessible, Minister Laments

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minister of Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, has noted with dismay that public conveniences in many institutions such as government offices, market and petrol stations are not accessible to members of the public as they are either locked down or not clean for public use.

Jubril disclosed this at a press conference Tuesday in Abuja â€Žas part of activities marking this year’s World Toilet Day with the theme, ‘Waste Water Management’.

He said this year’s commemoration was intended to draw global attention to sanitation challenges and reawaken societal consciousness on the importance of having and using safe toilets by every household which are â€Žin close proximity to their homes.

Jubril stated: “We have noted with dismay the sad fact â€Žthat public conveniences in many institutions such as government offices, markets and petrol stations, both public and private are sad reminders of sanitation in our nation and we need to do more.

“It is sad that many offices and other public places have toilets which are not accessible to members of the public â€Žas they are either locked down or not clean for public use.”

Details later…