Malabu Oil: HURIWA Gives Osinbajo 72 Hoursâ€Ž to Provide Evidence against Adoke

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to provide evidence of any wrongdoing against a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Muhammed Adoke, in the Malabu oil deal saga.

The National Coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko, issued the ultimatum while addressing journalists at a press conference in AbujaÂ Monday, where he also threatened to petition the United Nations if Osinbajo refuses to comply.

â€ŽThe rights group said its worries stem from the incessant attacks targeted at the family members of Adoke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

â€ŽAccording to him, “The government should follow the law in the fight against corruption.Â Why isolate and select Adoke for persistent harassment when the federal government hasn’t established any evidence of wrongdoing or show any bribery transaction linking the immediate past AGF.”

The rights group challenged the acting president to tell Nigerians and provide evidence of the wrongdoings that Adoke might have committed regarding that particular transaction involving Malabu.

Details later…