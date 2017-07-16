Film Corporation Resurrects Zuma Film Festival

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Three years after going into a hiatus, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, NFC, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe recently invited practitioners and stakeholders in the film industry to a meeting in Lagos where he announced the re-launch of the Zuma Film Festival (ZUFF).

The theme of the 2017 ZUFF is ‘Feast on Films’. ‘Feast on Films’ is a derivation from the inexplicable film production explosion of Nigeria. Indeed, the number of movies, though much, is still a scratch of the surface. There are abundant stories yet to be told. There are abundant scenes in Nigeria’s landscape, yet untapped; enormous skills and competencies, not utilised.

The festival is billed to hold in Abuja between December 1 and 5, with rich components of robust film master classes, workshops, NFC annual film lecture, film market and exhibition, opening and closing ceremonies, with red carpet and awards night capping the entire event.

The last edition and the 7th in the series of ZUFF held in 2014, with the theme ‘Nationalism and Patriotism’.

Entry for ZUFF 2017 has since opened and will close on September 31. Interested participants, film makers, investors, students/scholars, exhibitors and distributors, production and film equipment companies, journalists and the media may pick up entry forms at our zonal offices in Abuja, Kano and Lagos.

The film corporation boss also announced the choice of Dr. Hyginus Ekwuazi a renowned film scholar, critic and communication expert with vast experience in film production as Head of Jury of ZUFF. He will lead a team of carefully selected members whose responsibilities include final selection of award winners of ZUMA Film Festival 2017.