Ijebu-Ode to Host Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour Saturday

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, will Saturday experience unlimited fun and entertainment as the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, the flagship music concert organised by telecommunications giant, Globacom, holds in the commercial city.

Billed for the Pebbles Hotel, Ijebu-Ode, at 4p.m., the show would be anchored by Nollywood damsels, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Ebube Nwagbo, while Nanayat Abedoh, one of Africa’s finest female Disc Jockeys, who goes by the stage name DJ Nana, would take charge of affairs at the turn table to supply music to the audience at the event.

In a statement issued from its head office in Lagos thursday, Globacom said the highly rated artistes who would perform at the Ijebu-Ode edition of the show include Olamide Adedeji, Runtown, Flavour, Tuface, Phyno, Timaya and Marvin Records Diva, Di’Ja.

The company said a major highlight of the show would be the celebrity guest appearances by Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe Damijo, and popular Yoruba movie stars, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr. Latin and Odunlade Adekola.

“The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour will be the second entertainment show held by Globacom in Ijebu-Ode in the last three weeks, having held the equally popular Glo Laffta Fest in the same city earlier on,” the company said.

The statement further affirmed that “these shows are meant to richly reward our subscribers and say thank you to them for their abiding faith, loyalty and dedication to the Globacom brand over the years. Our subscribers are the reason we are in business, and we do not spare any effort to make them happy.”

Globacom emphasised that this commitment reflects in the quality of music icons that have been part of the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour since it commenced over three months ago, adding that, “this is consistent with our belief that Nigerians deserve the best of everything at all times.”

The company explained that the show “is practically free as subscribers who have used up to N2,000 recharge cards for voice or data in the last one month can indicate their desire to attend the show by sending the SMS “MUSIC IJEBU ODE” to the short code 207. This qualifies them to receive an invitation to attend the show.”

The statement also added that existing subscribers who did not meet the eligibility criteria as well as new subscribers who are desirous of attending the event could also recharge their lines with N2,000 via regular recharge cards or E-top-Up channels at the venue of the show to be eligible to attend.