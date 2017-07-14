Adepoju Drums Support for NFF, Eagles ahead Cameroon Clash

RUSSIA 2018

*NFF confirms Uyo, September 1 for first leg

Femi Solaja

Former Super Eagles forward, Mutiu Adepoju has appealed to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to go beyond just approving money to the NFF as Nigeria continues the quest to land in Russia for FIFA World Cup 2018.

Adepoju who was a member of the Eagles squad that made Nigeria’s World Cup debut at USA ’94 under Dutch manager, Clemens Westerhof said the Presidency must intervene in Nigerian football to avoid those he called “enemies of the game in the country” from stopping the country from landing in Russia by other means.

“It is obvious some people are working to stop Nigeria’s flag from being hoisted in Russia. These enemies are plotting their graph outside the field of play and against the nation’s interest, the Presidency needs to intervene before it becomes too late. Any follower of the game in the country would know where this disturbing signal is coming from,” Adepoju warned thursday.

The respected ex-international was quick to add that what the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF needs now is total support from every Nigerian football stakeholder ahead of the all- important double header against Cameroon early September.

“The battle we should be preparing for is the war against Cameroon and nothing else. Any other battle would amount to a distraction that would not do our football any good. By now one expects that the crisis in our football should be over. We must not do things that would see FIFA hammer falling on us the way it just fell on Sudan and Guinea,” Adepoju warned further.

Meanwhile, the World Cup encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon earlier scheduled for August 28 and then speculated for August 31 has been shifted. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday announced the Super Eagles will take on Cameroon in the qualifier on September 1 in Uyo to put to rest confusion over the match day and venue.

World football governing body FIFA scheduled the match in Uyo for August 28, but NFF spokesman, Ademola Olajire, said the game will be played on September 1.

“The match will be played on Friday, September 1, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo,” Olajire disclosed Wednesday evening in an interview on Cool FM Abuja.

The return leg is now slated for September 5 in Yaoundé. In the CAF Calendar, the return leg is put at September 2.

Nigeria leads the qualifying group for Russia 2018 with six points after two rounds of matches, while Cameroon is second on two points. Zambia and Algeria have won a point each. The overall winners of the group will qualify for the World Cup in Russia.