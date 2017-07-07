SWAN Appeals for Financial Support to Save Lives of Bekom Family  

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commenced an appeal for financial and material support for the members of the family of its Vice-President (South-South), Eddie Bekom, who were involved in a gas explosion.

According to a statement by the Secretary General of SWAN, Olawale Alabi, the incident had occurred at the Bekom family home in an estate in Ikom, Cross River State on July 1.

“There is now an urgent need of about N10 million for treatment and rehabilitation of the Bekom family.

“The explosion severely burnt Eddie, his wife and his four children, and they were first treated at a hospital in Ikom before further treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki where they are still receiving treatment for second degree burns.

“Unfortunately, Bekom’s wife and one of the children have now died as a result of the severe burns, and probably due to the problem of finance and going by the fact that about N10 million is now needed for not only the operation but rehabilitation for them all,” announced the SWAN scribe in the statement.

He said that SWAN has already swung into action in trying to mobilise financial support.

“We believe that through the support of Nigerians we can raise the sum of N10 million for the treatment and rehabilitation of the Bekom family.