Ambode: Local Chiefs Aiding Badoo Cult, Kidnappers

By Gboyega Akinsanmi



Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday disclosed that intelligence report revealed that some local chiefs were working with kidnappers to abduct residents in remote areas of the state.

Ambode also lamented the recent cases of killings perpetrated by a faceless dreaded cult, Badoo, though promised that his administration would flush out every member of the cult from Lagos and its suburbs.

He expressed grave concern over the nefarious activities of the cult at the inauguration of a rehabilitated fire station in Epe, where he said members of the cult “are not spirits that are invisible.”

The governor also inaugurated the Jubilee Chalet in Epe originally constructed under the Alhaji Lateef Jakande administration and an ultra-modern Access Bank branch specifically designed to stimulate the socio-economic activities in Epe and its suburbs.

At the inauguration, Ambode disclosed that some of the local chiefs “are colluding with kidnappers to kidnap people in remote areas. It has come to the point that traditional rulers in the state must come together and speak to local chiefs in Ikorodu to nip kidnapping in the bud.

Specifically, he noted that intelligence reports showed that some local chiefs “were backing the activities of kidnappers. It is the responsibility of the traditional rulers to speak up against such happenings within their vicinity. Members of the group were not spirit, but human beings.

“Most of our traditional rulers are here. This is a good opportunity to say this. We want to pass a message that we need to come together and ensure that we speak to all our local chiefs in the communities that we are having issues and also in Ikorodu to say that we must speak to ourselves.

“We also have intelligence that some of these things are coming from within. Our traditional rulers need to do something as quickly as possible to arrest this decadence that we have here.

“We are doing everything possible. We do not run the government on the pages of the newspapers. That is why we do not make comments on the pages of newspapers. But we are trying as much as possible to ensure that we get the children back safely,” he assured.

On Badoo, the governor noted that it had anything “to do with a disappearing ghost. I do not believe that the rituals can be taking place, without some people not being behind it.”

He, therefore, challenged all traditional rulers “to arrest this situation as quickly as possible and show that traditional value that we have always been known for and then we would continue to support you.”

At Jubilee Chalet’s inauguration, Ambode said his administration reconstructed the old Government VIP Chalet built by the Alhaji Lateef Jakande administration, in line with its objective to strategically reposition Epe to take advantage of huge investment in Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Aside the Jubilee Chalet, Ambode added that his administration was taking deliberate actions to promote tourism, leisure and recreation, including the construction and upgrading of road projects in Epe, adding that ongoing Epe Marina project would soon wear a new look.

“As we are changing the face of Epe, we are doing the same thing in Badagry in a twin-pronged approach to promote tourism in the State.

“The Government VIP Chalets in Badagry is being rehabilitated and will be commissioned early next year. Work is going on at Badagry Marina to prepare it for investors and tourists that the Badagry Deep Sea port will attract.”