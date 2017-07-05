ECOWAS Court Decries Proposed Reduction of Judges from Seven to Fiveâ€ŽÂ 

By â€ŽAdedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Community Court of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has kicked against the proposed reduction ofÂ the number of its judges from seven to five.

It said the institutional reforms announced in Monrovia, during the recent statutory meetings held in June 2017, did not augur well for the development of community justice in the sub-regional space.

â€ŽThe President of the court, Justice Jerome Traore, revealedÂ this Wednesday Â in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 9th ECOWAS Court Judicial retreat, with the theme ‘The ECOWAS Court of Justice: Prospects for Growth’.

â€ŽHe recalled that the court, like other institutions based in Abuja, was faced with the closure of the Abuja airport for a long period of time, which disrupted the scheduling of hearings and negatively impacted its functioning.



The president also noted that the compulsory absence of Justice Micah Wilkins Wright weighs heavily, especially concerning the treatment of English cases of which his contribution has always been remarkable.