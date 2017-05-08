Recession Will Be over Soon, Says Adeosun

By Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta



The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, yesterday hinted that the current recession the country is facing would soon be over, assuring Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

According to her, “God will turn around things for Nigeria. He knows why we are passing through this stage and I know we will overcome.”

Adeosun who spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during the 20th anniversary of the Treasure House of God, said God knows the present situation of the country, saying He would see us through.

She added that Nigerians should not be despondent, noting that, “the message I have for Nigerians is a message of hope and encouragement. Yes I believe Nigerians are going through difficult times.”

He added: “But we are very confident that by God’s grace, God that started the work would finish it to everybody’s satisfaction.”

However, the founder, Treasure House of God, Pastor Adeseye Senfuye, in his speech, advised Nigerians to imbibe the acts of charity and holiness in order to build a virile and great nation.

He added that it has been the faithfulness of God that has sustained the church.