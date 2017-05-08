GMOs: FG Tasks Regulatory Agencies â€Žon Synergy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

To ensure that Nigeria does not become a dumping ground for Genetically Modified (GM) foods, the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, has called on the regulatory agencies in the country to collaborate with one another.

He made the call on Monday at a meeting on the collaboration between regulatory agencies and the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) in Abuja.

Jubril, who was represented by the Director of Human Resources, Mr. Gabriel Oloto, said that teamwork would help to monitor and do early detection on GM commodities in the country.

According to him, â€œNow that modern biotechnology is becoming increasingly important in addressing the emerging challenges with regards to food security and renewable energy demands and in turn economic and social challenges with success stories in countries such as China, India, Brazil, and some African countries that have incorporated agricultural biotechnology strategy to their sector.”

Details later…