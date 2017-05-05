UNICEF Donates N47m for Sokoto Rural Water Supply Programme

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Friday said it has provided N47.3 million to support the rural water supply and sanitation programme in Sokoto State.

It also donated vehicles, computers and cameras to the state Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA).

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Sokoto Zone, Mr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, made this known while handing over the materials to Governor Aminu Tambuwal at Usman Faruk Secretariat in Sokoto.

He stated that UNICEF had also provided technical assistance to the state government on procurement, contract management, implementation and monitoring for the provision of water supply and sanitation infrastructure in rural areas.

Mohiuddin said the initiative was aimed at partnering with government in accelerating access to water and sanitation for all people in the state, as it commenced the mission of achieving sustainable development goals (SDG-6) by 2030.

