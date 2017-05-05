Ohanaeze Youths Mobilise Ndigbo to Obtain Voter Cards

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

With growing concerns that a lot of eligible voters in the South-east zone are not showing enough interest in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR), the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has launched ‘Neighbour to Neigbour campaign’ to enhance the voting strength of the zone.

The OYC, which is the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, kicked off the campaign at Ikwuano Local Government of Abia State, saying that it was an “aggressive mobilisation strategy” aimed at sensitising the South-east zone for active participation in the CVR exercise.

Deputy President of OYC, Dr. Arthur Obiora, who kick started the campaign at Ikwuano along with the national secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said that eh campaign would be taken to all the 95 local governments in the five states of the Southeast zone.

Obiora said that the campaign had become imperative in view of the low awareness of Ndigbo to the voters’ registration, which would play a crucial role in determining the direction of political power come 2019.

“This is, therefore, a clarion call on all the political, religious and pressure groups in the South-east to wake up and join us in this ‘Neighbour to Neighbour’ campaign to safeguard our future,” he said.

Details later…