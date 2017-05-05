Ekiti Immunises 579,540 Children against Polio

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

No fewer than 579,540 children under the age of five were immunised against polio in Ekiti State during the first round of the National Immunisation Plus Days carried out recently.

The Director of Primary Health in the Ekiti State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Joshua Ileke, who made this known in Ado Ekiti on Friday during a meeting of stakeholders in the state health sector, said the figure represents 87 per cent coverage of the 667,145 children targeted in the 177 wards across the state.

He disclosed that Emure Local Government recorded the highest coverage in the state with 95 per cent immunisation, while Ekiti West

recorded the least coverage with 66 per cent during the exercise.

Commending stakeholders for their support in achieving the level of

success in the exercise, Ileke solicited greater support and cooperation from school teachers, traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders as well as other stakeholders for the second round of the exercise scheduled to hold between May 6th and 9th this year.

Details later…