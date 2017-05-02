Court Remands Lamido in Kiyawa Prison

• Police teargas ex-gov’s supporters

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Police fired teargas on Tuesday to disperse the supporters of a former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, who was arraigned on a four-count charge before the Chief Magistrate Court in Dutse, Jigawa State.

Lamido’s supporters, who had arrived the court premises as early as 8am on Tuesday, became restless when they learnt that the Chief Magistrate, Mr Muntari Liman, had ordered that the former governor be remanded in Kiyawa prison which is about 30 kilometres away from Dutse till May 4th.

Chief Magistrate Liman stated that he needed enough time to go through all the submissions of the two counsel to ascertain if the defendant would be worthy of a bail.

Lamido was arraigned on a four-count charge of inciting disturbance contrary to section 114 of the Penal Code. He was also charged for disturbance of public peace contrary to section 113 of the Penal Code, defamation of character punishable under section 392 of the Penal Code and criminal intimidation punishable under section 397 of the Penal Code.

Derails later…