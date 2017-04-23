Okoh Assumes Duty at BPE, Promises Full Appraisal of Operations of Privatised Firms

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The new Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, has assumed duties at the Bureau, with a promise to ensure that all the business enterprises privatised by the federal government live up to the agreements they signed with the government upon their takeover.

He said in a statement from the Head of Public Communication of the BPE, Mr. Alex Eron Okoh, on Sunday in Abuja, that he will also ensure that the privatised enterprises deliver to Nigerians the various services expected from them.

The statement quoted him as saying this at a brief ceremony attended by the management of the Bureau, and where he called for the support of its staff to achieve this.

According to him, he would also work to sustain the positive image of the Bureau while at the same time strive to change the negative perception held by some people about it in the execution of its mandate.

Details later…