Melaye Accuses Kogi Governor of Plot to Assassinate Him

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that the reason why Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello wanted to kill him was because of his stand on the plight of Kogi workers and Pensioners in the state.

But the officials of the State government countered that they would not join issues with the controversial senator over his allegations, instead asking the Police to wade and do justice to the allegation, to determine if it is true or not.

Addressing women of Kogi West Senatorial District who embarked on peaceful protest at Aiyetoro-Gbede, country home of Senator Dino, he noted that workers and pensioners in the state are dying and suffering following the alleged refusal of the governor to pay salary and pensions in the last 15 months.

“Alhaji Yahaya Bello collected N20 billion from federal government as bail-out fund, still he refused to settle workers. He also collected N11 billion from Paris fund, still he refused to pay workers and pensioners. Children can no longer go to school, tenants can no longer pay for house rent, enough is enough; the people of Kogi State are tired of this government”, he noted.

Melaye pointed out that he would continue to speak the truth for the sake of his people, saying no amount of intimidation would stop him from fighting for the course of his people.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory, expressed deep shock over the assassination attempt on his life, as he described the situation as unfortunate, regrettable, highly disturbing and very strange to the socio-political culture of the people of Kogi West.

“In the history of Kogi West, various political gladiators have, at various times, had their differences but none had ever been escalated to the level of attempt on life. Chief Awoniyi and Chief Daniyan (both of blessed memory) had their strong differences. Senator Dino Melaye and Prince Olusola Akanmode also had their differences.

“Arc. Stephen Olorunfemi and Prince Olusola Akanmode and Tunde Ogbeha, also had their differences. Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Smart Adeyemi had their serious political differences, none of these differences was ever escalated to the horrendous level of assassination attempt.

“The recent incident is alien to Okun people and to Kogi West. The advent of Yahaya Bello as Governor and Taofiq Isa as Local Government administrator in the political firmament of Kogi state has brought this unfortunate socio-political paradigm shift,” he lamented.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the women, Mrs. Jalon Ekushemoro said the women in Kogi West are fully behind Senator Dino. She noted that no amount of threat by some group of people would stop him from fighting for the masses. The women advised him to continue to represent them without fear.

However in his reaction, the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said he does not want to join issues with Senator Melaye.

The governor who spoke through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo while reacting to the allegations, said Senator Dino Melaye is an adult and can explain the path he has chosen to tread.

“If he accused me of complacency (sic) in the so-called assassination attempt, those who have been following the trend from the day his group promised to make Kogi ungovernable will not be surprised.

“The case is under investigation by the Police and making serious statements about it may be seen to be sub-judice. We have been witnessing imaginary attacks in the state and when I travelled to Kogi East, his antagonists also alleged I was attacked even when the opposite was the case.

“As a government, we believe the Nigeria Police is capable of getting to the root of the allegations and do justice to it once and for all. I am redefining leadership in Kogi State, therefore, the plan of ‘One Day One Trouble’ will not work. We are in the news for the roads we are constructing, the agriculture we are reforming, the healthcare we are making affordable and the walls of insecurity we are pulling down. We have departed from their own ways.

“You people need to ask Senator Dino Melaye if he reported the incident to the Governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the state. If you didn’t tell him anything, he too will have nothing to say. The reports of the security agencies will surely untie the riddles surrounding the allegations.

“Security should never be politicised in our state. We will not be distracted. We know the plans but if they know Governor Yahaya Bello, they would know he is too focused to be distracted, too courageous to be intimidated. We are waiting for the reports of the investigation after which we shall be properly guided to make informed comments. Nigerians know what is happening” he stated.