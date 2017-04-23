IPOB Changes Tactics, Now Protests with Women, Children

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

In what seemed like a change of tactics, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) may have jettisoned its previous mode of protest which involved youths.

This is following a successful protest by children on the streets of Aba, Abia State for the release of the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and to show displeasure over his planned secret trial.

A release by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful commended the organisers of the children’s protest, while also assuring that the protest would be carried to other parts of the Biafra territories.

Powerful called on women all over the territories of Biafra-land to get ready “as the next set of protest would be by women of the regions, who will take turns to protest.”

Part of the release reads, “We commend the organisers and the Children who came out for the children’s rally and peaceful protest against the secret trial pronounced by Major General Muhammadu Buhari against our leader.

“The children’s peaceful rally in Aba today (yesterday) is a lesson to the Nigeria Government and those who are sabotaging the struggle for the liberation of God’s people on earth, which is Biafra.

“The spirit of Biafra is now hovering everywhere around the world, arresting the good people for Biafra restoration and no man born of a woman can stop the liberation of good people of Biafra. The children’s peaceful rally today in Aba will soon go round the Biafraland in solidarity to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and for the restoration of ancient nation of Biafra.

“Also women in Biafraland should prepare for the women’s rally and peaceful protest against the sharia law and secret trial pronounced by Justice Binta Nyako and for the restoration of Biafra,” the release read.