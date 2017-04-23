FADAMA to Engage 6,000 Youths in Agric Business

James Sowole in Akure

The federal government and the World Bank under the FADAMA III Project have approved a new programme initiative under the Graduate Unemployment Youths Support Scheme known as FADAMA GUYSS, with the aim of engaging about 6,000 youths in agricultural enterprises.

The Fadama National Project Coordinator (NPC), Mr Tayo Adewumi, disclosed this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the meeting with the Ondo State Federated Fadama Community Association (FFCA) and which was attended by various stakeholders under the scheme.

Adewunmi said under the scheme, about 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 35 would be encouraged to go into agriculture as a profession and business in about 20 states.

He said in subsequent programmes, between 500 and 1,000 youths would be accommodated under the scheme.

“The programme, named GUYS, is to encourage youths from the ages of 18 to 35 and maximum of 40 years to go into agriculture as a profession and business. By study, real farmers are aging away, some dead and old. To start with, 15 to 20 states, including Ondo, will be among the first phase of 200 to 300 youths per state,” he said.

Details later…