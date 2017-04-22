Lalong Pledges to Promote  Industrialisation, Create Jobs

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong has pledged his administration’s commitment to supporting initiatives that would promote industrialisation and business in the state, to create employment for the teeming youths of Plateau.

The Governor restated this commitment yesterday at Barkin Ladi, near Jos, while inspecting ongoing works at the Highland Bottling Company.

The state government had last year signed an agreement with Hummer Drinks Ltd, a soft drinks producing company, to refurbish the abandoned Highland Bottling company in Barkin Ladi.

The Chairman, technical committee of Plateau Investment and Property-development Company (PIPC), Nde Ezekiel Gomos had, during the signing of the agreement, commended the state government over the laudable steps to revamp the company, stressing that the development was in line with the industrialisation policy of Lalong’s administration.

Speaking yesterday, Lalong said His administration would continue to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the state, adding that “we are determined to better the lives of the citizens of the state and also rescue ailing companies and businesses.”

He said, government would also encourage small scale businesses so that youths that were unemployed would be engaged, adding that the new policies of government had a positive impact in terms of generating revenue and encourage income taxes.

Lalong also said that the state government was set to re-acquire the controversially sold BARC Farms in other to meet up with the agricultural revolution of the Federal Government.

Speaking earlier, the managing director of Highland Bottling Company, Mr. Joseph Umoru said, “For the past one year, we have made every practical effort to see that we commence full production. We have been able to launch our first product of table water (Gov Water) into the market, and have employed 126 Plateau indigenes.”‎

While commending the laudable efforts of the state government at reviving the company, Umoru recalled that it had been abandoned since 21 years ago. He however appealed to the government to consider revamping more of the moribund companies in the state, like the Jos International Breweries (JIB), which is of a great interest.