IPOB Changes Tactics, Protests with Children

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

In what seemed like a change of tactics, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) may have jettisoned its previous mode of protest which involved youths.

This is following a successful protest by children on the streets of Aba, Abia State for the release of the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, and to show displeasure over his planned secret trial.

A press release by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, commended the organisers of the children’s protest, while also assuring them that the protest would be carried to other parts of the Biafra territories.

Powerful called on women all over the territories of Biafraland to get ready as the next set of protests would be by women of the region, who will take turns to protest.

Part of the press release reads, “We commend the organisers and the children who came out for the children’s rally and peaceful protest against the secret trial pronounced by Major General Muhammadu Buhari against our leader.”

Details later…