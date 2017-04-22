El-Rufai, Bishop Bagobiri and Kasuwan Barci

Ring True

By Yemi Adebowale; yemi.adebowale@thisdaylive.com ; 07013940521 (text only)

I have great respect for the Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Father Joseph Danlami Bagobiri. Always very blunt, hardheaded but fair. When Bagobiri is angry, he’s justifiably angry. I was not surprised when he came down heavily on Governor Nasir el-Rufai this week. Bagobiri wants this governor to stop running the state as his “personal estate,” noting that “the Kaduna people have watched with pains for about two years as the state is being managed in a way that excludes many stakeholders.”

My take away from Bagobiri’s Easter message is the part where he declared that Kaduna State belongs to all, irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious affiliation, warning el-Rufai to stop treating some stakeholders in the state as aliens: “Kaduna is the only state that we can call our own. And because Kaduna State is our state, we are contributing significantly to its progress.

“Government must recognise us as equal stakeholders in the management of the state. We do not accept being treated as aliens or reduced to playing the second fiddle in the state we call our own. Those that divine providence have entrusted with the responsibility of governing the state politically, must govern justly and in a manner that includes, not one that excludes other segments of the state.

“El-rufai has abdicated his responsibility of being governor to all, and instead gave in to the luxury of waging an unrelenting media campaign against Southern Kaduna people. He has unabashedly taken sides with the armed herdsmen, thereby failing in his responsibility as a true statesman; becoming, therefore, a biased umpire who blames and criminalises Southern Kaduna victims as the cause of the mayhem. The attitude of the state government has been marred by lots of complicity and bias which exacerbated rather than ameliorated tensions.”

While urging el-rufai to ensure justice and fairness to all irrespective of religious, ethnic and political considerations, Bagobiri, who is also the Chairman, Southern Kaduna Christian Elders Association charged him to ensure equitable distribution of political offices among adherents of the two main religions in the state: “Government should see that the application of resources that had accrued to the state and the siting of developmental projects and services for the improvement of the quality of life of the people, are done giving due regard to the North/South divide in the state and that no part of the state is placed in a disadvantaged position.”

Honestly, I want el-rufai to reflect deeply on Bagobiri’s Epistle if he truly loves Kaduna State as he proclaims. This cleric’s views may sound very harsh, but there is a lot of sense in what he is saying. This state has been in the news in the last two years for all the wrong reasons. Hundreds have been slaughtered by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna without convincing response from governments at all levels. In fact, many are convinced that el-rufai is part of the problem. Just like Bagobiri, I am convinced that el-Rufai has not done enough to curb the herdsmen, who again on April 15 attacked Asso Village in Jema’a Local Government Area, killing 10 people, along with their parish priest, Rev Fr. Alexander Yayock. Of course, el-rufai’s supporters may say that he is not in control of security agents. The truth is that he does not have to be in direct control of such security agents to make an impressive impact in Southern Kaduna. He is the Chief Security Officer of the state and has his security vote. Even el-rufai’s utterances on these killings have not been fair to all in the state. I would like to see him compensating all the victims of this mayhem.

Talking about running a people-oriented government, I think the Kaduna State governor should shelve plans to demolish the famous Kasuwan Barci Market, in Tundun Wada area of the state, famous for its textile and second hand clothing. With about 4,800 shops and thousands of people earning their livelihood here, demolishing it in this era of recession will ruin many lives. The idea of building a modern market here is a good one, but not at this period when many traders are struggling to survive. Living will be tough for many of them while construction is on, because they will have to hang around all sorts of illegal markets. Again, getting funds to acquire shops in the proposed new market will be a challenge to many of the traders.

Senator Shehu Sani was apt when he said that the traders were angry and fear that if the market was demolished, it would be difficult for them to regain their shops: “We promised to deliver change to the country and as democrats, whatever we will do, we need to consult and carry the people along. We cannot treat people with arrogance and insolence and expect them to trust us again. El-rufai should suspend the demolition plan and concentrate on completing projects he had started.”

Traders in Kasuwan Birci Market, who are seething, believe that the programmes of the el-rufai administration are not in favour of the people. This governor has to shed his anti-people toga.

Boko Haram Attack in Sabon Garin Kimba

Concerned Nigerians are still waiting for the military authorities to clarify the Boko Haram attack in Sabon Garin Kimba village, Borno State on Monday. Reports that the terrorists attacked a military checkpoint in Sabon Garin Kimba, killing five soldiers, is an unpleasant one. The terrorists were said to have overwhelmed our gallant soldiers in the village. It is equally terrifying to hear that the terrorists allegedly took away military vehicles and burnt three armoured cars. A civilian, Mustapha Karimbe, who assisted the military, told journalists that the terrorists remained in the village for about three hours after the attack. So, our soldiers and the hapless villagers did not get assistance from other military formations around for over three hours? This is depressing and must not be allowed to continue. Rapid Response Squad must be positioned in strategic places by the military authorities to ensure that the ugly incident witnessed in Sabon Garin Kimba does not re-occur.

Babachir Lawal’s Belated Suspension

The suspension of the notorious grass cutter, Babachir Lawal as Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday is belated. I am shocked that he has just being suspended. I am also appalled that President Muhammadu Buhari has not fired Lawal in line with the so-called war against corruption. This man does not represent anything close to President Buhari’s trumpeted war against corruption and ought to have been told to step aside a long time ago. Unfortunately, our President wants him investigated again. How many times will Babachir be investigated by government agents? Last year, there were reports that the President instructed the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to investigate corruption allegations against him, following his indictment by the Senate. I can’t understand why this government is embarking on another round of investigation. I think this is just a strategy to give the SGF a soft-landing.

I sincerely hope that this fresh investigation is not another paddy paddy arrangement. Before we know what is happening, the SGF would be cleared and recalled. For me, Babachir’s file from the Senate’s investigating panel ought to have been forwarded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission instead of this fresh investigation.The Senate has provided facts and figures which the EFCC can follow up on. The case against Babachir is a straight one. There are clear signals that he played an inglorious role with the funds of the Presidential Initiative on the North East, PINE,domiciled in his office.

According to the Senate’s investigation, Josmon Technologies, a firm awarded contract by PINE, paid the money into the bank account of Rholavision Engineering Limited, owned by the SGF. Even more damning was the fact that Lawal, who only relinquished his shares in Rholavision on September 16, 2016, remains the sole signatory to the account of the company, as his Bank Verification Number (BVN), was linked to the company.

Curiously, the award of contract for the removal of wild grass along the river channel in some North-east communities, which does not fall into the IDPs immediate needs, came into the job schedule of PINE.

Babachir has evidently allowed his personal interest to override his official duties. This is against the rules in the public service. The forensic report showed that some of PINE’s contracts were awarded to companies belonging to top government officials, their cronies and family members. It showed further that Rholavision Engineering Limited, a company, with the SGF as Director was awarded consultancy contract by PINE.

In the course of the public hearing on PINE activities, its key officers could not convincingly account for the N2.5 billion released to them to tackle the crisis in the camps of the IDPs. The Secretary of PINE, Umar Gulani, claimed that the body spent N203 million to clear grass somewhere in Yobe State, but Yobe State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Lamin, disputed the claim. “No taipa grass was cleared in the state by any Federal Government agency,” declared Lamin. They also disputed the N422 million PINE claimed was spent on the provision of tents for displaced families in the state. Claims of renovating 18 schools destroyed by the Boko Haram in Yobe also turned out to be dubious. According to Yobe State Government’s record, only three schools were renovated by PINE. It is also sad to note that PINE confirmed donating N50 million to a questionable organisation while our unfortunate IDPs wallow in poverty.

The contravention of the provisions of Public Procurement Act and the Federal Government Financial Rules and Regulations pertaining to award of contracts is also obvious here. Many will continue to see this administration’s war against corruption as skewed if appropriate actions are not taken against Babachir and his cohorts.

Memo to Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni

My dear CP Owoseni, I know that you have been appropriately briefed on the extent of recurring killings in Ibeshe Tuntun area of Ikorodu, perpetrated by criminals called Badoo. Just on April 10, a candidate in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination, Lucky Ebhodaghe and his parents were killed by this gang in Ibeshe Tuntun. The case was reported at the Ipakodo Division. This trend has been on for almost a year now in this area and follows the same pattern: The attackers invade a chosen apartment and slaughter the occupants.

Already, there is a long list of victims. In June 2016, the gang killed a Ghanaian after raping her and inflicting injuries on her eight-month-old baby. Also last year, the gang raped a 60-year-old woman, Francisca and left her blind. They brutalised her 10-year-old daughter for raising the alarm. On October 21, 2016, the gang attacked a family, killing a 30-year-old pregnant woman, Afusat Yusuf, her husband (Kazeem) and the couple’s two kids – Rodiat and Opeyemi. On December 26, 2016, they killed two siblings, Azeezat Oriade and Abeeb Oriade. All these grisly crimes were committed in Ibeshe Tuntun.

CP Owoseni must take steps to end these heinous attacks. There are reports that the culprits are still roaming Ibeshe Tuntun. They must be brought to book. I am hoping that the Lagos CP will rise up to the challenge and end the anguish in this tormented community. May Allah continue to guide you as you go about your task.