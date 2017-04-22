Between Dangote and Otedola

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and oil mogul, Femi Otedola, are a good example of true friendship. They are like two bodies in one soul. Their friendship, to those who have been following their stories, has stood the test of time. In fact, it is what you would describe as friends made in heaven.

In some sense, they have a unique way of appreciating each other. As proof of their abiding love, trust and understanding, Otedola recently celebrated Dangote when he turned 60.

Spyglass gathered that Otedola hosted friends to dinner in honour of the birthday ‘boy’ at his palatial mansion in Lagos. The event was attended by dignitaries, including members of diplomatic corps, top government functionaries, business tycoons and socialites.

Beyond the fanfare, the Chairman of Forte Oil, it was gathered, also serenaded the guests with the tale of his long-standing relationship with Dangote who was full of smiles and appreciation for the gesture.