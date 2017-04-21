Three Killed in Benue after Attack by Suspected Herdsmen

George Okoh in Makurdi

Three persons were thursday feared dead in a renewed clash between Fulani herdsmen and residents of a Tiv community at Tse Igba Uke village near Ikpayongo, 10 kilometres from Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

According to a source, the suspected herdsmen had invaded Tse Igba Uke village close to Ikayongo and killed two persons.

This led to some youths in Ikpayongo mounting a roadblock along the federal highway, leaving motorists stranded, while a passenger lost his life due to the fracas.

According to an eyewitness, “some youths barricaded the federal highway at Ikpayongo today (Thursday) to protest the killing of two persons at Tse Igba village, a few kilometres away from Ikpayongo by Fulani herders.

“The incident happened on Wednesday night and up till mid day today (Thursday) nobody could say anything, the non-challant attitude of government propelled youths to take to the street.

“Unfortunately, some motorists were fighting with the youths which led to serious pandemonium until policemen came and dispersed the youths,” the eyewitness who did not want his name mentioned concluded.

Confirming the report, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, who confirmed the crisis in a statement, said two persons were killed, while one was critically injured.

The statement read: “We got report that suspected herdsmen attacked Tse igba Uke village, killed one Sunday Kachuwa and injured Zongu Aliade. The corpse was deposited at the General Hospital while the injured is undergoing treatment.

“Youths at Ikpayongo blocked the road in protest of the killing and killed a passenger in the process.”

He added that policemen have been drafted to restore normalcy at the area.

The police spokesman however enjoined youths not to take the law into their hands as according to him, “the command frowns at jungle justice.”