Honeywell Harps on Quality Control in Business

For entrepreneurs to excel and maximise profit, quality control must be adhered to strictly, Managing Director, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola has said.

Jaiyeola who stated this in Lagos, at the 32nd Certificate Award Ceremony of the Honeywell Baking School, noted that business owners stand to gain a lot by emphasising quality in their processes, as this will impact positively on their businesses.

While listing empowering of bakers as part of efforts by the company to ensure adherence to quality control and success of small businesses, he said Honeywell Flour Mills recognises that Nigerian bakers need a broad mix of skills, as close to a decade, the company has committed resources to the training of over 416 Master Bakers from different parts of the country in a total of 32 Regular Courses and One Executive Course.

Jaiyeola said the company’s vision has always been to equip bakers and bakery owners with the most important resource of knowledge and skills required to run profitable operations and build enduring businesses. The vision, according to him, is driven by understanding of the impacts SMEs could have as engine of job creation and enablers of wealth distribution of which the baking industry represents, being one of the largest SMEs in terms of numbers and size in the country.

“In an increasingly competitive world, we believe improved quality of thinking usually provide the necessary competitive edge, an idea that opens new doors to success, a technique that solves a problem, or an insight that simply makes a sense of it all by being at the fore-front in the training of bakers in Nigeria,” he said.

He also urged the graduands to apply knowledge gained to distinguish themselves from the pack, saying, “let your distributors/vendors and consumers know you for quality and give them the confidence that you use Honeywell Superfine flour and Honeywell Composite flour and Honeywell Brown Flour, the best quality types of flour in the market”.