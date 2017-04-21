El-Rufai, Kalu Mourn Chachangi

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, have described the death of Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi as a colossal loss to humanity.

Chachangi, a businessman who founded Chachangi Airlines, died thursday in Kaduna after a protracted illness and was buried same day according to Islamic rites.

Samuel Aruwan, the governor’s spokesman in a statement yesterday, said the deceased was a kind hearted man, adding that many people benefitted from his philanthropy.

El-Rufai noted that thousands of people benefited immensely from his philanthropy that cuts across scholarship to indigents, jobs to the unemployed and deep commitment to the work of Allah in different fronts.

“He spearheaded several infrastructural developments in Kaduna State and beyond.

“He was a pillar and a mobiliser for peace and harmony, that we lost at a critical time we need him most but Allah in his infinite mercy knows better.

“On behalf of the government and people Kaduna State, we condole his immediate family, associates and the entire people of Kaduna State. May Almighty Allah grant his soul Aljanna Firdausi,” the statement said.

On his part, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Taraba and Kaduna States over the demise of Chanchangi.

Kalu, who acknowledged the selflessness and generosity of the renowned business mogul, added that Chanchangi’s life was dedicated to the service to humanity.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said: “The demise of Chanchangi is a huge loss to the nation considering his philanthropic gestures and contributions to national development.

“The late businessman was well- known for his simplicity, kind heart, open mind and forthrightness.

“His business empire created employment opportunities and wealth for the teeming Nigerian populace especially in the transport sector of the economy.

“Above all, the late Chanchangi will be remembered for his extraordinary qualities.”

The former governor urged the deceased family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch left behind a good legacy for others to emulate.

Kalu prayed God to grant the deceased a blissful rest and also give the Chanchangi family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.