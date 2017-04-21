EFCC Denies Raiding Goje’s Abuja Residence

Ohanaeze, Arewa youths pass vote-of-confidence on commission

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) thursday denied reports that it raided the Abuja residence of the former Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje.

Media reports had yesterday hinted that the EFCC raided the Goje’s house around 6p.m.

However, EFCC Head of Media and Information, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “Please disregard online reports claiming the EFCC on April 20 raided the Abuja home of Dajuma Goje.

“The report is false as the commission was not a part of any such activity.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police could not confirm whether they carried out the raid.

Goje and other former governors are facing several charges bordering on alleged corruption during the tenure in office.

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Youth Parliament and Arewa Youth Parliament have passed a vote of confidence on the Ibrahim Magu-led leadership of the EFCC for the vigour he has brought to the operation of the anti-graft agency.

Okonkwo Patrick, Speaker of the Ohanaeze Youth Parliament, who led a team to the Abuja headquarters of the EFCC, also presented a meritorious certificate of credence to the EFCC boss.

“The EFCC under the leadership of Magu has recorded tremendous achievements since he assumed office,” he said.

While assuring Magu of the group’s support, he said: “The fight against corruption is not just for Magu alone, it is for each and every one of us and we believe that this fight is to secure a positive future.”

According to him, “Magu has brought transparency, hard work and accountability in the affairs of the commission.”

He further stressed that “we are going to reap the benefits of the efforts of the EFCC in ridding the country of corruption.”

He said: “The EFCC has not only become a watchdog, it has become a biting dog.”

He also commended the federal government for the whistle blowing policy, noting that it was yielding positive results.

Magu, while appreciating the groups, stressed that the vote of confidence passed on him and the commission, would further goad the EFCC to remain steadfast in the discharge of its mandate.

“I have always emphasized that we do not have the monopoly of knowledge to fight corruption as corruption is a crime against humanity as it affects everybody, so we need to effectively tackle corruption,” he said.

He used the occasion to call for more support from Nigerians, stressing that “we must all unite against the evil called corruption as that is the only way we can ensure, at least the protection of the future of our children and our younger ones.”

Magu emphasised that the EFCC remains committed to fighting corruption and ensuring a better Nigeria.

“Nobody will stop us from fighting corruption,” he said.