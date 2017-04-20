Police Arrest Administrator of Ijumu in Connection with Dino Melaye’s Assassination Attempt

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Police Special Squads drafted from Police Force Headquarter Abuja have arrested the administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Hon. Taofiq Isah, in connection with the assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye.

Taofiq was arrested yesterday at about 1.30 p.m. at the premises of the Ministry of Education, Lokoja, where he had gone to visit the state Commissioner for Education, Hon. Sunday Tolorunleke.

Some gunmen last Saturday at about 12 midnight invaded the house of Senator Melaye at Aiyetoro-Gbede, destroying two of his vehicles and riddled his building with bullets.

Sources close to the state Police Command disclosed to THISDAY that the directive was from Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, following a report by the senator on assassination attempt on his life at his country home.

The source further added that the issue involving attempt on somebody’s life “is a very serious issue and the force must do everything possible to investigate the alleged assassination attempt.

“Nobody is above the law in Nigeria as far as the law is concern. We are still investigating and we must get to the root of the issue.”

Meanwhile the state Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, while confirming the order to journalists, said his command is working round the clock on the issue, as he confirmed that the arrest was made while guns were also recovered.

He further pointed out that he is working hand in hand with his senior officers on the issue, adding that as the investigation is on, and that nobody is above the law if such person is link to the alleged crime.

“Nobody is above the law, if you are linked to a particular crime, that person must be investigated to determine his innocence,” he said.

The state police boss further disclosed that five suspected Fulani kidnappers were also arrested in Aiyetor-Gbede while AK 47 was also recovered from them.