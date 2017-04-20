Gowon Tasks Nigerians on Unity Progress Of Nation

James Sowole in Akure

The former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), wednesday said that responsibility of ensuring unity and progress of the country lie on the shoulders of every citizen.

Gowon stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during an interview with journalists after he led board members of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) on a courtesy call to the Ondo State Governor Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Gowon, who is the patron of the BSN, said it was unfortunate that the country is facing series of crisis in some parts in the recent time but he pointed out that the unity and progress of the country lied on every citizen.

“It is unfortunate that the country, is facing many crisis nowadays, killings in the North, militancy in the South and many crisis everywhere but I believe with prayers, it shall be well with the country.

“I read in one of the newspapers that the name of Nigeria is no more on the list of countries in economic recession, that shows that things are getting better, so we should not stop praying for the country.”

Speaking at the courtesy visit, the National President of the BSN, Dr. Aron Nuhu, solicited the support of the Ondo State government for the association, saying the association had translated the bible to 24 Nigeria languages and was still making efforts to translate it to more Nigerian languages.

In his response, Governor Akeredolu lauded the former Head of State for ensuring oneness of the country since the time he was Head of State.

Akeredolu commended Gowon for all he had been doing for Nigeria right from the time he was Head of State and even after he left office.

He said if not for Gowon, there would not be anything like Nigeria noting that Gowon continued to demonstrate his commitment to the nation even after he left office with the setting up of Nigeria Prays.

During the visit purchased two of the Legacy Bible presented to him by the association on behalf of the state government. The bible is written in five Nigerian languages.