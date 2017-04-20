2019: We’re Ready to Receive Umahi in APC, Says Okechukwu

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, wednesday expressed optimism that the five South-east states would vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Okechukwu who was reacting to the statement credited to the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, that “I won’t vote for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2019,” said already, major political actors in the zone are joining the APC enmass.

He commended Umahi for appreciating the solid foundation being laid in the midst of poor revenue base by President Muhammadu Buhari for progressive and prosperous Nigeria, adding “I’m happy that Umahi is one of Ndigbo who are coming to terms with the silent revolution going on.”

On how the APC intends to harmonise the different personalities, especially from Ebonyi State who are trooping to the APC, Okechukwu said the party was ready to handle the situation.

“They are all welcome. We welcome Umahi, we welcome Elechi and their followers; we shall at the appropriate time sit down and coordinate the way forward. I don’t foresee much crisis. My happiness is that the surge of Ndigbo to APC and by extension, the support of the second term bid of Buhari is a prelude to the actualisation of the president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“This is why we are appealing to our brothers and sisters who are agitating for Biafra to realise that a bigger, just and fair Nigeria is unfolding. All we require is patience.

“I’m one of those who is of the candid view that the only way for Ndigbo to harvest from the subsisting zoning and rotation convention of the presidency is to support Buhari in 2019. It is timely as Ndigbo had supported and voted former Presidents-Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and by extension the Yoruba people in 1999 and 2003, and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and by extension, the Southsouth in 2011 and 2015. 2019 is Buhari’s time to consolidate the war against corruption, restore peace in Nigeria and lay a level playing field for progress and prosperity.

“Umahi has vindicated the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, who had earlier predicted that three PDP governors are heading to APC. Our common objective is for us to reposition Ndigbo in the mainstream of Nigerian politics and take our eminent position in the presidency,” Okechukwu said.