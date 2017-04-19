Sokoto Fertiliser Plant Begins Production December 2017

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto’s 15,000 metric tonnes new organic fertiliser plant is set to begin production in December 2017.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Sokoto on Wednesday , the Managing Director of Sokoto Investment Company, Alhaji Aliyu Bala, said already, construction of the plant had been completed, while finishing touches were being put on auxiliary structures that will support the main plant.

He described the signing of the MoU as an important step in realising the objectives of setting up of the plant.

“As you are aware, the State Executive Council recently gave approval for us to acquire equity share in the company and hold same in trust on behalf of the people of Sokoto State. Today’s event is in keeping with that mandate.

“When fully on stream, this factory will create direct and indirect jobs to almost 20,000 people. It will provide job opportunities to both skilled and unskilled professionals, thereby reducing unemployment in the state,” he said.

According to him, the government opted for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in order to ensure sustainability of the project, and at the same time allow private investors to complement the state government’s efforts.

Details later…