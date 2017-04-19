Robbers, Kidnappers Take over Lambatta Town in Niger State

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Armed robbers and kidnappers have taken over Lambatta town in Gurara Local Government area of Niger State, as at least seven cases of kidnapping and robbery have been reported in the area in the last one week.

Those kidnapped were being asked to pay ransom of between N2 million and N3 million, according to Senator David Umaru who raised the alarm while speaking to newsmen in Minna on Wednesday . He however did not say if the people were able to pay the ransom.

Umaru said it was now difficult for travellers to ply the Lambatta-Suleja road after 6pm or as early as 5am without being attacked or kidnapped.

He said: “I have in the last one week received not less than seven reports from people who have been attacked. The sad situation is that nothing is being done by the security agencies.

“I will take this case to the Commissioner of Police. He should act fast because people are living in fear.”

Details later…