Police Arrest, Kill Mastermind of Ikorodu Killings

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), yesterday trailed and gunned down one Endurance Ominisan, Aka Mighty, the mastermind of the recent murder of two soldiers, four policemen and countless civilians at the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Ominisan, a notorious militant-cum-kidnapper, had first engaged the operatives in a gun duel before he was overpowered, but later died of gunshot wounds in the hospital.

The native of Arogbo in Ondo State was said to have been trailed after he came out from the his hideout in the creeks to pay a visit to his girlfriend.

Unknown to him, he was already on the radar of the IRT operatives led by ACP Abba Kyari and they trailed him to the apartment he rented for his girlfriend at No. 20 Joel Adebolu Street, Ibeshe area of Ikorodu.

To prevent his escape, the IRT teams were said to have surrounded the house but he somehow got wind of their presence and escaped to the roof of the building.

From his hideout on the roof, he fired several shots with his pistol at the IRT team, who swiftly returned fire from all angles and he was overpowered.

Accepting defeat, the fatally injured kidnapper was then brought down from the roof of the house and rushed to General Hospital Ikorodu where he later died.

However, before he died, he gave the pseudo names of his gang members as ‘One America’, ‘Stone’ and ‘Vika’.

He further confessed that his gang were responsible for the death of the policemen and soldiers, as well as the kidnapping of the Oniba of Iba, the Turkish School girls and many other high profile kidnapping in Lagos and Ogun States.

Recovered from him was one Turkish Fatih, one pistol with serial number 12TF00126 with four expended and five live ammunition.

The police said with the information he made available before his death, efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining gang members.