Olanipekun Refutes Being Author of ‘No One is Fighting Corruption, It’s a Circus Show’

Akinwale Akintunde

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Wole Olanipekun, has refuted a story with the headline: ‘No One is Fighting Corruption, It’s a Circus Show,’ attributed to him by some media platforms particularly the online and social media.

According to a statement he made available to THISDAY yesterday, he the said story was sad to be extracted from a portion of the convocation lecture he delivered on March 30, 2017 at the Ekiti State University (EKSU) which was titled ‘Breaking the Jinx – The Cyclical Nature of Nigeria’s Problems’.

The senior advocate said for non-altruistic reasons, some lines, words, adjectives, sentences and phrases which were not part of the lecture were quoted and, in a most unfair manner.

“My attention has just been drawn to the above-captioned publication which is now making the rounds on various media platforms, particularly the online and social media in the said publication, for non-altruistic reasons, a portion of the convocation lecture I delivered at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), as part of the events marking the 22nd convocation ceremony of the university titled ‘Breaking the Jinx – The Cyclical Nature of Nigeria’s Problems’ on March 30, 2017, was quoted and, in a most unfair manner, some lines, words, adjectives, sentences and phrases which were not part of the lecture, and I never intended to include in the lecture, have now been added under the above caption, and has now been published, distributed, and disseminated as having emanated from me, and also as my reaction to the discovery of large sums of money in different currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a residential apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos,” he added.

Olanipekun, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said without being immodest, he had been intervening in national affairs over the years with altruistic and patriotic motives as part of his contributions to the larger and enduring interest of the Nigerian collective, but that the said publication is not his and not only strange but also alien to him.

“The public is hereby informed that the said publication is not mine. It is not only strange, but also alien to me. I did not make or authorise it, neither did I grant any interview, make any comment or express any opinion, either in respect of the discovered cache, the EFCC as an institution or Mr. Ibrahim Magu as a person. The EFCC disclosed the discovery of the different cash sums to the public on April 12, 2017 whilst the convocation lecture I delivered at EKSU was so done on March 30, 2017. Naturally and logically, on the said March 30, 2017, I could not have commented on an event that was to occur thirteen days thereafter.

While dissociating himself from the said publication, the legal icon advised those behind the said story to refrain from its continued publication or be bold enough to put their names as the authors.

“Having put the foregoing on record, I dissociate myself wholly, completely and universally from the publication, and advise those behind the said story to refrain from its further or continued publication, or be bold enough to put their names as the authors and/ or publishers,” he added.