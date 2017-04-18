First Bank, Dolphins Win again as First Phase Ends

Zenith Women’s B’ball League:

The first phase of the National Women’s Basketball League sponsored by Zenith Bank ended yesterday in Abuja.

A total of 18 teams from various parts of the country took part in the competition which started on April 10 at the Package B Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Abuja.

However, three top contenders maintained an unbeaten run so far in the league series which is expected to continue in Kaduna from May 1.

First Bank, Dolphins and Customs after the last round of matches maintained unbeaten run in the event.

First Bank defeated Taraba Hurricane 60-15, Dolphins whipped Zamfara 71-27 while Customs defeated Oluyole Babes 70-21.

The phase two expected to take place in Kaduna could witness more fireworks when the top teams meet one another.

From Abuja, the league moves to Asaba, Ibadan and the grand finale is scheduled to take place in Lagos.