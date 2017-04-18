First Bank, Dolphins Win again as First Phase Ends

1
778

Zenith Women’s B’ball League:

The first phase of the National Women’s Basketball League sponsored by Zenith Bank ended yesterday in Abuja.
A total of 18 teams from various parts of the country took part in the competition which started on April 10 at the Package B Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Abuja.

However, three top contenders maintained an unbeaten run so far in the league series which is expected to continue in Kaduna from May 1.

First Bank, Dolphins and Customs after the last round of matches maintained unbeaten run in the event.
First Bank defeated Taraba Hurricane 60-15, Dolphins whipped Zamfara 71-27 while Customs defeated Oluyole Babes 70-21.
The phase two expected to take place in Kaduna could witness more fireworks when the top teams meet one another.

From Abuja, the league moves to Asaba, Ibadan and the grand finale is scheduled to take place in Lagos.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • First Bank, Dolphins Win again as First Phase Ends

    How Much Do You Want To WIN?
    FREE BET – WIN UP TO 300,000 NAIRA!

    ABSOLUTELY FREE HERE! https://www.odds-search.com/

    We give you N100 to make a Free Bet. This is an offer without any obligations from your side.

    The
    Free Bet is created by our Bet Wiz which randomize a unique bet-slip
    for you. If you not are pleased with the selection, just try again until
    it has what you want.

    3 SIMPLE STEPS!

    1. Select how much you want to WIN.
    2. Click on SHOW BET and wait when the bet is created.
    3. Click on CONFIRM BET and enter your mobile number.

    Click on the question mark to read more!

    Stake FREE 100 Naira to WIN. ?

    Amount:

    Show Bet

    Please be patient! Your request is queued and the randomization can take a while.

    You must be 18 years old or older to participate: https://www.odds-search.com/