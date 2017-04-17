Shekarau: PDP ‘ll Bounce Back in 2019

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, on Monday expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will return to power in 2019.

Shekarau made this known to newsmen shortly after the 22nd annual Ummah Convention with the theme: “Agriculture: A Panacea for Nigeria’s Economic Recession” in Sokoto.

He expressed optimism that the PDP would overcome its challenges before the 2019 election.

Shekarau described the imbroglio in the PDP as a challenge which would be resolved very soon, adding that the PDP would soon bounce back.

He noted that the ongoing squable in the party would only strengthen the PDP leadership to restrategise ahead of 2019.

Details later…