Security Agencies, CSOs Seek End to Violence against School Children

The Face Initiative, a civil society organisation (CSO), in collaboration with the police, the International Federation for Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other stakeholders have called for an end to violence against school children, especially during school hours.

The groups said in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday that they were worried by what they described as the “alarming rate of violence against students in Bayelsa State”, by those who are supposed to protect them.

To this end, the Face Initiative is seeking a framework for dealing with issues bordering on cases of infraction or violence inflicted on school children in the state by teachers and other educators in Bayelsa schools.

Presenting what it said was a comprehensive research project on the subject to the authorities of the state Ministry of Education, the group particularly urged the government to rid the state of gender-based violence in all public and private schools.

