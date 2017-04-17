PETAN: WAIPEC 2018 to Hold in February 2018

By Nosa Alekhuogie

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has said that the West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC) will return to Lagos for its second edition 6-8th February 2018 following hugely positive feedback from the inaugural event, which took place at the Eko Convention Centre in February this year.

Over 350 delegates and over 200 participating companies took part in WAIPEC 2017, which over two days through topical debates and speaker sessions, offered exclusive insight in to how to unlock strategic value within West Africa’s oil and gas sector, how to leverage innovation, best practice and technology to grow the industry and how to remain competitive in a tough global market.

In addition, an international exhibition ran alongside the conference showcasing all of the latest products and services from companies. Speakers and participating organisations included representatives from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Companies Ltd (Snepco) Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, First E&P Development Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

The Chairman of PETAN, Bank Anthony Okoroafor stated that WAIPEC’s programme for 2018 will build on the progress of 2017 and will once again be driven by an esteemed steering committee, representing a cross section of key stakeholders from the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He said: “WAIPEC 2017 provided a great platform for the very best representatives from across the West African energy industry to come together and discuss, deliberate and share their insight and knowledge towards creating beneficial strategies for the betterment of all areas of the industry. After some fantastic feedback and much demand, we are delighted to announce that WAIPEC will return for 2018, where we will continue the conversation and hopefully reflect on the progress that has been made from 2017.”