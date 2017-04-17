 Love One Another, Okowa Urges Nigerians

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to show love for one another in the face of the challenges confronting the nation.

The governor in a goodwill message on Saturday in Asaba, by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, to mark this year’s Easter celebrations, urged Christians to reflect on the import of Easter celebrations in their dealings, not only with other Christians, but with people of other religions. He said Nigerians must eschew bitterness and all forms of violence, stressing that the progress, peace and security of the nation is anchored in good neighbourliness and peaceful co-existence

“I urge you all to let the significance of the celebration reflect in our relationship with one another both Christians and the people of other religions. There is no doubt that these are tough times in our country,” he stated.

“Intolerance and impunity continue to rear their heads through sectarian violence. But, rather than succumb and feel threatened about these uncertain times, we should rise to the fact that these are trials that are supposed to strengthen our resolve to confront our challenges,” Governor Okowa added. He reminded Christians that having gone through forty days of fasting and praying, Easter was a better time for them to purge themselves of those weights that “have impeded our progress as a people over the years by demonstrating love in its fullness not only to one another but also to our society.”

Dickson Tasks Nigerians on Forgiveness, Patriotic Service

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has renewed his call on Nigerians to sink their political and religious differences and work together to promote the collective interest and development of the country.

The governor made the call at the Easter Cantata programme organised by the state government to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House in Yenagoa.

Describing Easter as a special season of love and sacrifice in Christendom, Dickson urged Christians to reflect on the life and times of Jesus Christ who paid the supreme price to save mankind and put His teachings to practice in all their dealings. He emphasised the need for Nigerians particularly Christians to forgive one another and work for the peace, stability and development of the country as there cannot be any meaningful progress in any society where hatred and unforgiveness hold sway. Dickson, who read the only bible lesson of the service drawn from Mark 16:1-7, expressed gratitude to the church, other leaders and people humbled before an Almighty God.”

Corruption, Recession will Soon Be History, Say CAN

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has said the menace of corruption and economic recession currently bedeviling the country will soon become history.

Ayokunle gave this assurance yesterday in his Easter message to Nigeria which was signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Adebayo Oladeji. He assured Nigerians that the power of Jesus Christ resurrection would not only end the menace of corruption but bring the economy out of the wood very soon. The cleric prayed to God to put into an end to the economic hardship as He rolls away the stone from the tomb of Jesus Christ.

He said: “I wish all Nigerians a happy Easter in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord. It is a season of hope, joy and restoration. “The Lord that rolled away the stone from the mouth of the tomb to put the enemy to shame will also roll away all the causes of economic hardship from our nation in the name of Jesus. “Corruption will be a thing of the past. As earthquake came to help in removing all hindrances to the resurrection of Christ for a glorious dawn to emerge, the God of heaven will divinely intervene to bail our nation out of economic downturn in the name of JesusChrist.”

Ayokunle, who recalled the agony of the disciples of Jesus Christ over his death and how their sadness turned to joy on the resurrection morning, is optimistic that the future of the country would be characterised by abundance, joy and celebrations.