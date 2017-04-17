Kaduna Electric Seeks Bagudu’s Support on Bills Payment

The Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Mr. Garba Haruna, has appealed to the Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to help mobilise the entire residents of the state to appreciate the value of electricity and the need to pay electricity bills as at when due.

Haruna made the appeal when he led the management team of the company on a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

He said when citizens live up to their responsibilities, it would help the distribution companies to effectively carry out their duties of distributing power to customers and strengthen to the power value chain.

He disclosed that the company was being repositioned for effective service delivery and expressed appreciation to the governor for the enduring partnership and mutually beneficial relationship that is existing between the company and the Kebbi state government.

The governor in his remark, applauded the management of Kaduna Electric for its innovative management and untiring efforts at ensuring steady and qualitative power supply to the state capital and environs.

The Kebbi State Governor described “electricity as not only an instrument for social comfort but, an economic necessity and catalyst for human development.”

He charged Haruna whom he described as a worthy ambassador of Kebbi State to look at the power supply challenges in Zuru and Yauri Emirates of the state with a view to addressing it.

He pledged his administration’s continue support and cooperation to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.