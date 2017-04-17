Arase Advocates Installation of CCTV Cameras in Public Buildings to Combat Crime

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

A former Inspector-General of Police (IG), Solomon Arase, at the weekend in Enugu advocated a new legislation or amendment of extant laws to make the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras compulsory components in public and commercial buildings in Nigeria.

This came as the IG, Ibrahim Idris, declared that for the country to effectively tackle the increasing spate of crimes and criminality, all segments of the nation’s security especially the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the military must unite and pull efforts together.

IG Idris said present day crimes had become more organised, complex and sophisticated and as such required team work to be checkmated.

Speaking in a paper he presented during a sensitisation workshop for law enforcement agencies on telecommunications issues, organised in Enugu recently by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Arase stated that the deployment of CCTV and other ICT tools would help in the detection and prevention of crimes in the country as they have done in other developed nations.

The former IG stated that ICT knowledge does not depend on rant, advocating that officers with a good knowledge of ICT should be deployed while new ICT–compliant officers should be recruited to enhance prevention and detection in modern ICT society where crimes have gone dynamic.

Details later…