Yari Takes on Sanusi, Says Emir Displaying Opulence Amid Poverty

3
1586
Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

 In his first direct attempt to get even with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for mocking his remarks on the recent outbreak of meningitis in Zamfara State, the governor, Abdulaziz Yari, saturday hit out at the emir’s pro-poor record, saying he is not known for his modesty or attitudes aimed at reducing poverty among his people. Yari spoke in a statement by his special adviser on public enlightenment and communication, Ibrahim Dosara, titled, “Practice What You Preach.”

The governor said Sanusi’s criticism of northern governors and the region’s elite for the high level of poverty and disease in the region hid his own contribution to the problem.

The Zamfara State governor had said that the meningitis outbreak, which has killed nearly 500 people mainly in his state, but also in a few other states, was God’s punishment for the sin of fornication.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • chyke

    Now that the northern elites have decided to tell truth to themselves, I think the problems of the poor talakawas is finally about to be put on the table. God can use anybody to achieve his purpose for man.

  • The North is so retrogressive whereas we could recruiting most of our leadership from there.

  • Don Franco

    Somebody, please help me, here, what l don’t understand is how an “elected” Governor can perpetually reside in Abuja for months on end?
    Why do l even expect any good from the State of pedophile Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima… maybe people are deserving of the kind of leadership they get!.