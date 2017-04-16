Yari Takes on Sanusi, Says Emir Displaying Opulence Amid Poverty

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

In his first direct attempt to get even with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for mocking his remarks on the recent outbreak of meningitis in Zamfara State, the governor, Abdulaziz Yari, saturday hit out at the emir’s pro-poor record, saying he is not known for his modesty or attitudes aimed at reducing poverty among his people. Yari spoke in a statement by his special adviser on public enlightenment and communication, Ibrahim Dosara, titled, “Practice What You Preach.”

The governor said Sanusi’s criticism of northern governors and the region’s elite for the high level of poverty and disease in the region hid his own contribution to the problem.

The Zamfara State governor had said that the meningitis outbreak, which has killed nearly 500 people mainly in his state, but also in a few other states, was God’s punishment for the sin of fornication.