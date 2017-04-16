UPP Frowns at Obiano Anambra Airport Project

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The United Peoples Party (UPP) has expressed dissatisfaction over the much hyped proposed Anambra cargo airport which would be sited in Umuleri, Anambra State.

The party in a statement made available to THISDAY by its state publicity secretary, Uchenna Amaku, noted that people of Anambra were taken for a ride again with a ‘clearly deceptive purported signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a cargo airport in the state’.

The party said the governor failed to take into consideration the needs of the people before settling for an airport project, which they said has no bearing with the immediate need of the hungry masses.

According to the statement, “Given the fact that the governor disclosed that he likes to enjoy the good life and recalled how he was invited to abandon his swimming and leisure to become governor, we are at a loss whether the recent Airport gambit is another way of having a laugh at NdiAnambra.

“The United Progressive Party (UPP) believes that governance is a serious project as such, unless Governor Obiano decided on the airport project as a desperate ploy to return himself to office as governor, the airport project conceived barely one year to the end of his purposeless administration should be taken for what it is, a sham.”