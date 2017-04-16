Tambuwal Lauds Sokoto Assembly over Passage of Right to Education Law

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sunday described the passage of the Right to Education law by the state House of Assembly as a great leap geared towards providing free and compulsory basic education for all children in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto.

The statement said the lawmakers deserve special praise considering the diligent manner they committed themselves to the passage of the important legislation.

According to the statement, this is a key intervention in the state government’s efforts to expand access to education in the state.

Details later…