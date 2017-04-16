Olowa Calls for Sober Reflection, Tolerance at Easter

Abimbola Akosile

The Olowa of Igbara-Oke Kingdom, HRM, Oba Alayeluwa Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, Ilufemiloye, (Ogidi III), has congratulated every Christian in Nigeria and around the world as they celebrate another Easter this year.

The monarch in a release said, “this period is when Christians all over the world come together to remember the ultimate sacrifice of our Lord Jesus for mankind in His death and resurrection. This sacrifice brought redemption to our souls.

According to him, “the Christianity we enjoy today and our salvation is a product of inestimable sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ on the cross.” He said this season should serve as a reminder to all for the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ.

He stressed that “Easter is a season for sober reflection on our lives and the restoration of our individual covenant with God and our relationship with our family and friends, to forgive one another as Almighty God forgave us through the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The monarch also called on everyone to collectively imbibe the spirit of love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, because these are solution to various challenges facing our society.