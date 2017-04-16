I Believe in Justice, Fairness, Says Ibori

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Erstwhile governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori, has reiterated his belief in justice, equity and fairness as a politician and leader.

Ibori made the assertion weekend when a delegation of natural and political leaders of Anioma ethnic nationality (Delta North) visited him at his Oghara country home in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The Anioma leaders, who commended him for his disposition to advancing the political cause of the Anioma people, were at Oghara to formally welcome back Ibori after his return from incarceration in London, United Kingdom.

The Obi of Owa Kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, gave the commendation in Oghara on Friday when he led a delegation of Ndi Anioma to formally welcome Ibori back from London.

Obi Efeizomor said Ibori was sorely missed by the people of the state during the five-year absence of the former governor, particularly the political family of the Peoples’ Democracy Party (PDP).

He said he had no doubt, stressing that Ibori’s return would change the political landscape of the state ahead of the 2019 elections. The royal father noted that Ibori has had long cordial relations with the Anioma ethnic nationality, noting that Ibori had chosen Chief Benjamin Elue as his deputy in his eight years in office as governor.

Efeizomor recalled the role played by Ibori in the emergence of Senator Okowa as governor of Delta State and particularly thanked him for endorsing Okowa for a second term in office in view of his excellent performance so far, even in the face of dwindling resources. He thanked God for the safe return of Ibori, describing him as an invaluable asset to the state and the country.

The monarch urged the former governor to see his travails in London as a sacrifice towards deepening democracy in the country and assured him of the continued support and respect of Anioma people.

Ibori thanked Ndi Anioma for the visit and for their prayers and supplications which made his safe return possible. He said the massive support he received from the Anioma nation in his quest for the governorship seat prompted his choice of an Anioma indigene as his deputy for the eight years he served as governor.

Ibori added that his belief in justice, equity and fairness informed his firm support for an Anioma governor which had come to pass with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the saddle. He promised to continue to identify with Anioma people and urged them to remain united and support Okowa to succeed.

Chief Benjamin Elue, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, Dr. Chris Agbobu, Chief Theodora Giwa Amu, traditional rulers, members of the House of Assembly and the State Executive Council from Delta North Senatorial District, among other prominent sons and daughters of Anioma nation, were part of the visit.